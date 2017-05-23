คำค้นหา

Single DPT TP4 72" 3ml Squeeze Flush

Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit

Single DPT TP4 72" (183cm), 3ml Squeeze Flush, 2 Stopcocks, Macrodrip

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

IBP Disposabe Pressure Transducer Kit
IBP Disposabe Pressure Transducer Kit
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Blood Sampling
  • No
Number of Pressure Transducers
  • 1
Kit Length
  • 183 cm (72")
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1006B, M3001A, M3012A, M3014A, M3015A, M3015B, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3536M2, M3536M3, M3536M4, M3536M5, M3536M6
Product Type
  • Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .999 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 20 kits
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 36 Months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803177921
