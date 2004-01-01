Single-Lumen. Single patient use. Circumference Range 27.5 – 36.0 cm For use with 989803183221 Adult Pressure Interconnect Hose.
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|CE Certified
|
|Size
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Sterile or Non-Sterile
|
|Latex-free
|
|CE Certified
|
|Size
|
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด