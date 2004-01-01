คำค้นหา

IBP Transducer Cable

MR Patient Care

Cable length 5 ft (1.5 m). Available for non CE-marked countries (United States, Canada...).* Expression MR IBP Transducer Cable, 5ft

Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Cable Length
  • 5ft / 1.5m
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400)
Latex-free
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

