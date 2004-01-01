On Demand Clinical Support* Real-time access to Philips CT experts on demand

On Demand Clinical Support provides real-time access to Philips CT experts on demand, using CT Collaboration Live**. On Demand Clinical Support provides healthcare professionals with clinical support for questions related to the Philips CT system and tools, such as patient set-up and positioning, protocol selection and features to help improve image quality. On request, a Philips Clinical Application Specialist can provide answers to clinical questions within a short response time.