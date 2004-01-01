A complete solution to configure your iPhone X/XS device for Lumify use. Contains the Lumify iOS Power Module, Philips designed iPhone case for X/XS models, Lumify iOS rigid cable, Lumify iOS mounting plate, Lumify iOS flex cable, and Lumify iOS charging cable
เราให้ความสำคัญกับสิ่งที่คุณต้องการ
เพียงบอกเราในสิ่งที่คุณต้องการให้ช่วย
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด