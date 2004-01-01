Lumify

The Lumify Power Module connects to the iOS device and powers the transducer. It is attached to either one of the cases (iPhone, iPad) or the mounting plate during use. The Lumify iOS Power Module connects to the lightning port of iOS device with the rigid cable when using a case or the flex cable when using the mounting plate. Contains one Lumify iOS Power module.

ดูผลิตภัณฑ์