10-lead ECG

Trunk Cable AAMI/IEC, 2m, (5+5) monitoring patient cable sets, lead system

Shielded with 12 pin ECG input connector for connection to 5-lead telemetry leadset to IntellliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length - 2m. Use with leadsets: M1968A, M1976A, M1644A, M1602A, M1973A, M1979A, AAMI and IEC labels included.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Number of Leads
  • 10 (5+5)
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8105A/C12, M8102A/C12, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M1649A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .020 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 trunk cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1968A, M1976A, M1644A, M1602A, M1973A, M1979A
