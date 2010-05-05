10-lead ECG Trunk Cable AAMI/IEC, 2m, (5+5) monitoring patient cable sets, lead system

Shielded with 12 pin ECG input connector for connection to 5-lead telemetry leadset to IntellliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length - 2m. Use with leadsets: M1968A, M1976A, M1644A, M1602A, M1973A, M1979A, AAMI and IEC labels included.