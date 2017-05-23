คำค้นหา

6+4-lead ECG AAMI/IEC 2.7m, patient cable sets

Trunk Cable

With 12-pin ECG input connector for connection to 6 lead telemetry lead set to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9ft.). Use with led sets: M1680A, M1532A, M1682A, M1537A, M1684A, M1557A, M1681A, M1533A, M1683A, M1538A, M1685A, M1558A. AAMI and IEC labels included.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

ECG Trunk Cable
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 6+4
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8102A/C12, M8105A/C12
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1680A; M1532A; M1682A; M1537A; M1684A; M1557A; M1681A; M1533A; M1683A; M1538A; M1685A; M1558A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

