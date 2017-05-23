6-lead ECG AAMI/IEC 2.7m Trunk Cable

Shielded trunk cable, AAMI/IEC 2.7m with 12 pin ECG input connector for connection to 6 lead telemetry leadset to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9ft.). Use with lead sets: M1680A, M1682A, M1684A, M1681A, M1683A, M1685A. AAMI and IEC labels included.