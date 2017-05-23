คำค้นหา

Shielded-Lead-Set-Snap-AAMI Variation Group M1671A / 989803145091

AAMI, ICU lead Set

Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Replaces old M1603A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs M1669A, M1663A, M1949A, M1667A

Documentation

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1m (3.3ft)
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M1001B, M1002B, 860335, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .150 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1669A (989803145071), 989803170171
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

