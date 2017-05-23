คำค้นหา

Fetal monitoring recording paper chemical/thermal z-fold, orange grid, stop sign

Z-fold

Fetal monitoring chem/therm paper with "stop" sign on last page. Orange grid with 1-min. (3cm) highlights. 0-100 mmHg IUP scale, 30-240 FHR scale.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 15 x 10 cm (total length = 15 m)
Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 30-240 FHR
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1351A, M1353A, M2922A, M2702A, M2703A, M2925A, M2704A, M2705A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 5.140 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 150 sheets per pack 1 case = 40 packs
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

