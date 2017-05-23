Fetal monitoring recording paper chemical/thermal z-fold, green grid, stop sign
Z-fold
Fetal monitoring chem/therm paper with "stop" sign on last page. Green grid with 1-min. (3cm) highlights. 0-100 mmHg IUP scale, 50-210 FHR scale.
- Paper Z-Fold
|Paper Size
- Product details
|Product Dimensions
- Product details
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
-
M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1351A, M1353A, M2922A, M2702A, M2703A, M2925A, M2704A, M2705A
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|Product Category
|Product Type
|CE Certified
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|Package Weight
|Packaging Unit
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|Minimum Shelf Life
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|Use with Other Supplies
|Paper Size
- Product details
|Product Dimensions
- Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
