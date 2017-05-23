คำค้นหา

Electrode

High-Tack Foam ECG electrodes, suitable for X-ray environment, radiolucent. Disposable radiolucent foam electrode for use where X-rays will be used. Silver/Silver-Chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, non-metallic snap, pre-gelled. MR conditional.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2600A, M3535A, M3536A, M4735A, M3500B, M2475B, M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M1724A, M1001B, M1002B, M3923A, M3924A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, 863063, 863064, 863066, M8105A, M8102A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 862108, 862231, 862439, M2636A, 2406A, 77025A, 77030A, 77035A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .08 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 package = 5 electrodes, 1 case = 60 packages = 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Adult; Child
Gel-Type
  • Wet
Electrode Size
  • 50 mm (2") diameter
Electrode Shape
  • Round
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
See all specifications
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

