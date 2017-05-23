คำค้นหา

Solid Gel ECG 30/pouch monitoring electrode

Electrode

For adult ECG monitoring and stress testing. Latex-free and PVC-free. Tear-drop shape for ease of application and removal. disposable, foam, solid adhesive gel, snap electrode. silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor. Ideal for short or medium term monitoring in the ICU and CCU.

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3536J
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .695 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 30 electrodes per bag, 10 packs per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Adult
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Size
  • 50 mm (2'')
Electrode Shape
  • Teardrop
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

