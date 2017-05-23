Solid Gel ECG 30/pouch monitoring electrode Electrode ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน
For adult ECG monitoring and stress testing. Latex-free and PVC-free. Tear-drop shape for ease of application and removal. disposable, foam, solid adhesive gel, snap electrode. silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor. Ideal for short or medium term monitoring in the ICU and CCU.
M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3536J Product Category Product Type Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use CE Certified Package Weight Packaging Unit Not manufactured with natural rubber latex Minimum Shelf Life Sterile OR Non-Sterile ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode Material Patient Application Gel-Type Electrode Size Electrode Shape Electrode Connector Type Product details
M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3536J ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode Material Patient Application
