Microstream® NIV® Line

Capnography

Nasal, adult, 2m (25)

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Tube Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Patient Application
  • Adult
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3015A, 862478, 863266,M8105A, M8105AS, M3015B
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .805 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = 25 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
