หน้าแรก
Philips - คลิกที่นี่เพื่อไปที่หน้าหลัก

คำค้นหา

IntelliVue MP90 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP90 ITD Pole Mounting

Mounting solution

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP90 on a pole.

ติดต่อเรา

Media Gallery

Features
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm including post support for external rack and bracket for
Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

Single support arm for support bar D 38 mm

ITD part no. TS 6198.4 consists of; Adapter on bar D 38 mm; Single support arm length 280 mm; Tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; Post support for external rack length 288 mm

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Additional information
Additional information
Finish
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated (Support post: aluminium natural anodized)
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 23 kg / 50,6 lbs

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand