IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Datex-Ohmeda Aisys

GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 Kit Includes: 12"(30.5 cm) x 12"(30.5 cm) M-Series® Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm) Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Monitor Mounting Bracket; Camlock Mounting Plate for M1013A (EGM); Top Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting AGM or EGM.
