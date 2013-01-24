หน้าแรก
IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Draeger Zeus Articulating Arm Mounting Kit

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on a Draeger Zeus Anesthesia Machine.

Features
Draeger Zeus Articulating Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-07 Kit Includes; 8" (20.3cm) x 8" (20.3cm) M Series Articulating Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Bracket for mounting CPU to side of Zeus (not visible in this photo)

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

