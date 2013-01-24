หน้าแรก
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Bed Hanger

Mounting solution

Learn more about bed hanger for placing the Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor on the bed foodboard, headboard or horizontal standard runner.

Features
Universal bed hanger: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6281.991 Kit includes: Universal bed hanger.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

ข้อกำหนดทางเทคนิค

Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
  • 2006 tested
Maximum load, bed hanger for MP2/X2
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish
  • RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated*

  • *There is also the possibility to mount an additional adapter for a power supply (TS.0659.991).

