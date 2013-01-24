หน้าแรก
Ambulance Mount Solutions Mounting solution

Ambulance Mount Solutions GCX MP2/X2 Transport Bag

Mounting solution

Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2/X2 with Transport Bag to an ambulance pole, rail, or GCX Channel.

GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag; Straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRC™ Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

