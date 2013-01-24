Ambulance Mount Solutions GCX MP2/X2 Transport Bag

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: PH-0062-83 Kit includes: Folding Shelf for holding MP2/X2 Transport Bag;
Straps, carabiners and hardware to secure MP2/X2 Transport Bag to Shelf; PRC™ Post/Rail Clamp mounts to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; Wall Channel Slide allows Folding Shelf to be mounted to a GCX Wall Channel.
