Learn more about the height adjustable arms available for Philips Intellivue MX500 monitors.
Height adjustable arm on ITD support extrusion
Height adjustable arm on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm on support bar D 25-42mm
Height adjustable arm on GCX wall channel: Mounting kit
Height adjustable arm with extension on ITD support extrusion
Height adjustable arm with extension on horizontal standard runner
Height adjustable arm with extension on support bar D 25-42mm
Height adjustable arm with extension on GCX wall channel
