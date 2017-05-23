หน้าแรก
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Apollo Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-70 kit Includes:8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M series articulating arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers;compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for left side mounting only.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-101 kit Includes:Horizontal channel mount for MX400/450/MX500/MX550. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; top shelf base plate with horizontal channel.
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0036-28 kit Includes:12" (30.4 cm) M series pivot arm with down post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
Dräger Apollo VHM Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-94 Kit Includes:VHM variable height support arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for left side mounting only.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

