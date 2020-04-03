Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance Image Guided Therapy System allows interventional teams to perform routine and challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen module at table side for a consistent user experience, and excellent lab performance and patient care.
Instantaneous enhanced live visualization, to position and deploy balloons, stents and bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, reducing overall procedure time.
FlexVision XL is an advanced viewing concept that gives you full flexibility and control over your viewing environment from table side. The large, high definition LCD screen allows you to display multiple high-definition images in a variety of layouts – each tailored for your specific procedure.
