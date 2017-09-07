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dStream NeuroVascularSpine coil

MR Coil

ค้นหาผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล้ายกัน

The dS (dStream) NeuroVascularSpine coil (NVS) is an integrated coil solution for brain, spine, total neuro and neurovascular-related imaging. It includes the NeuroVascular coil, combined with the Posterior coil. In combination with the optional anterior coils this coil solution extends imaging of the body, MSK and extremities. The dStream digital RF architecture enables an exceptional signal to noise ratio (SNR) through digitization in the coil and enhanced dS SENSE parallel imaging performance.

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การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

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