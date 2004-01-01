คำค้นหา

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed at your fingertips including patients with implants. Performing musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging in patients with implants is challenging. With the introduction of technologies such as Orthopedic Metal Artifact Reduction (O-MAR XD), image quality has substantially improved. However, scan times are longer. With Philips SmartSpeed Implant, the technology of O-MAR XD is integrated in the Philips SmartSpeed Engine to reduce the scan time of the non-Cartesian sequences significantly*.

  • * Compared to Philips O-MAR XD

