Smart Quant MSK, a combination of AI reconstruction technology and quantitative MR, is designed to allow you to perform fast and high-quality MR imaging of MSK with a single quantification scan to increase your diagnostic confidence.
Smart Quant MSK enables the advanced visualization of cartilage structures and provides tools to support determination of the degradation of the cartilage. Quantitative analysis of T2 relaxation time displayed via integrated color-coded T2 maps. Positioning of cartilage-shaped, layered region of interest is used to assess variation of T2 values across the cartilage depth to determine the degradation of the cartilage.
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
