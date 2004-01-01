คำค้นหา

SmartSpeed MotionFree Body - Breast

MR Clinical Applications

Philips SmartSpeed delivers fast high-quality imaging for wider range of patients including patients who are in pain, struggling to hold still. Philips SmartSpeed MotionFree utilizes non-Cartesian, motion robust 2D imaging techniques to acquire fast, motion-free body images. It reduces gross motion, breathing motion and pulsatility artifacts in over 90% of the cases compared to Cartesian imaging.

