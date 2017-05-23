End-to-end solution to provide actionable information
Alarm management has been identified as the top technology hazard for healthcare organizations and is the subject of the Joint Commission's 2014 National Patient Safety Goal on Alarm Management.¹
Philips IntelliSpace Alarm Reporting gives you an end-to-end solution that can help you not only align with the Joint Commission's 2014 National Patient Safety Goal, but better focus your efforts, by offering baseline data and reporting, plus consultation, training, and education alongside your staff. Work with an experienced provider at the forefront of alarm management while reducing the risks and inefficiencies of this complex issue.