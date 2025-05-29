SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical

Disclaimer

* The user level of expertise required is described in the Instructions for Use as the Intended Operator Profile

SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.

1. Akkakrisee SA, Hongsakul KR. Percu-taneous transthoracic needle biopsy for pulmonary nodules: a retrospec-tive study of a comparison between C-arm cone-beam computed to-mography and conventional com-puted tomography guidance. Pol J Radiol.. 2020; 85(-): e309–e315

2. Jang H, Jung WS, Myoung SU, Kim JJ, Jang CK, Cho KC, Source Image Based New 3D Rotational Angiography for Differential Diagnosis between the In-fundibulum and an Internal Carotid Artery Aneurysm : Pilot Study. J Korean Neurosurg Soc, 2021. 64(5):726-731

3. Schernthaner et al., Delayed-Phase Cone-Beam CT Improves Detectability of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma During Conventional Transarterial Chemoembolization Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol , 38 (4), 929-36, 2015

4. Xiong, F., et al., Xper-CT combined with laser-assisted navigation radiofrequency thermocoagulation in the treatment of trigeminal neuralgia. Front Neu-rol, 2022. 13: p. 930902

5. Schott, P., et al., Radiation Dose in Prostatic Artery Embolization Using Cone-Beam CT and 3D Roadmap Software. J Vasc Interv Radiol, 2019. 30(9): p. 1452-1458

6. Rosi, A., et al., Three-dimensional rotational angiography improves mechanical thrombectomy recanalization rate for acute ischaemic stroke due to mid-dle cerebral artery M2 segment occlusions. Interv Neuroradiol, 2022: p. 15910199221145745

7. Ribo et al, Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke, J Neurointerv Surg , 2018, 10 (3), 221-224

8. Fagan et al., MultiModality 3-dimensional image integration for Congenital Cardiac Catheterization. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc J. 2014, 10 (2), 68-76

9. Hirotaka Hasegawa et al, Integration of rotational angiography enables better dose planning in Gamma Knife radiosurgery for brain arteriovenous malformations, J Neurosurg (Suppl) 129:17–25, 2018