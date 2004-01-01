คำค้นหา

Photo Realistic Volume Rendering (PRVR) NICA495

Enhance the way you visualize 3D images

PRVR(1) engine is a post-processing technique used in 3D visualization of medical images, aimed to create realistic 3D images. It has an artificial light source which gives the operator the ability to move it anywhere within the 3D volume image and manipulate light and shadow on anatomical structures for better understanding of depth and spatial relation between key anatomical structures including an advanced endo viewing mode. This technique makes the image more “lifelike” than traditional image-rendering methods.

  • " The Photo Realistic Volume Rendering (PRVR) is not intended for diagnostic image review."

