Supports visualization and quantification of blood flow dynamics by assisting in review of MR phase-contrast data, on vascular ROIs segmented manually, or semi-automatically. Also, supports cardiac blood flow analysis and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis. It assists to exclude or confirm the presence of ambiguity in flow-through vessels, valves or spinal cord/aqueduct. Qflow analysis is integrated as part of MR Cardiac Suite allowing flow and functional analysis in one suite with combined reporting.
