CT TAVI Planning

CT imaging in TAVI to advance patient care​

Provides 2D and 3D visualization and automated measurements designed to assist in proper TAVI-device sizing, on contrast-enhanced, prospectively ECG-gated axial or retrospectively gated helical CT images. Discreate results sharing(1) features allows for automatic transfer of structural results between the Workspace and reporting solutions, aimed to reduce reporting time and optimizing AV reporting workflow for improved results.

  • (1) The integration of the solution is via IBE services or via customer home-grown solutions. Please contact Philips representative for more details.

การคลิกที่ลิงก์จะเป็นการออกจากเว็บไซต์ทางการของ Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") ลิงค์ใด ๆ ไปยังเว็บไซต์บุคคลที่สามที่อาจปรากฏบนเว็บไซต์นี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกของคุณเท่านั้นและไม่ได้แสดงถึงความเกี่ยวข้องหรือการรับรองข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ในเว็บไซต์ที่เชื่อมโยงเหล่านั้น Philips ไม่รับรองหรือรับประกันใดๆ เกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามหรือข้อมูลที่อยู่ในนั้น

