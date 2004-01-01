คำค้นหา

Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR.

Features
Included in Capsule MDIP

The Capsule Medical Device Integration Platform (MDIP) of products is designed to increase efficiency and improve patient care delivery through the systematic, timely capture of patient vital signs at the point-of-care, and the delivery of captured data to hospital electronic medical records, other information systems and third-party mobile solutions.

  • Included in Capsule MDIP
Included in Capsule MDIP

  • Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

