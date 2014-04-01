Be prepared for advances in technology with a sustainable and scalable path to standardize exceptional patient monitoring across your enterprise.
Be prepared for advances in technology with a sustainable and scalable path to standardize exceptional patient monitoring across your enterprise.
Philips Software Evolution Services keeps your patient monitoring platform another step ahead of the curve.
An industry-changing approach for a more predictable investment over the long term. Advancements in software and technology can help transform care, and improve the way healthcare providers do business. But as technology continues to evolve, staying ahead of the curve – and delivering exceptional care to the people who need it – can be an ever-increasing challenge.
Philips Software Evolution Services (SES) offer an industry-changing approach for a more predictable investment over the long term.
All Software Evolution Services agreements include: Remote Enablement powered by Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point, an on-premise management system for Philips medical equipment, applications and network designed to create a superb user experience and to help support increased uptime. Focal Point aggregates, processes, stores, and presents inventory, statistical, and alert information for patient monitoring devices, applications, and network equipment, including:
By keeping our monitors at the most current revision,
we can significantly extend the life of that equipment from a capital procurement perspective .”
— Dennis Minsent, Director, Clinical Technology Services, Oregon Health and Science University
Dennis Minsent, Director, Clinical Technology Services, Oregon Health and Science University
The more advanced the technology gets, the more
the service contract needs to help us maintain that equipment .”
— Jane Kiah, Director, Invasive Services, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด