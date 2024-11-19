Transforming Healthcare with AI: Cover story in Asian Hospital & Healthcare Management

Pressing challenges such as healthcare workforce shortages are making it more difficult for healthcare systems to deliver timely, high-quality care to patients. The latest findings of the Future Health Index (FHI) 2024 report which surveyed nearly 3,000 healthcare leaders in 14 countries globally show that more than 70% healthcare leaders in APAC countries are concerned about staff shortages resulting in delays in care for patients [1]. In Japan, 80% of healthcare leaders indicated that staff shortages are leading to increased burnout and mental health issues among healthcare workers [2].



Today, AI and technology are changing the way care is delivered, optimizing workflows and improving operational efficiency, giving time back to healthcare staff to focus on patient care. Generative AI is poised to revolutionize healthcare, supporting the generation of actionable insights which will enable informed clinical decisions and give clinicians a range of opportunities to improve patient care.



Ultimately, the success of AI in healthcare depends on collaboration between tech companies, healthcare providers, and governments. Cross-sector partnerships can establish best practices, policies and frameworks for safe AI implementation. By advancing AI responsibly, healthcare systems can overcome today's challenges and deliver better care for more people. Read more on Asian Hospital & Healthcare Management.

