Philips Backs World Health Day 2025 with AI-enabled Innovations for Maternal and Newborn Health

AI-enabled innovations have the potential to revolutionize access to the right care



In 2023, Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, received a second round of funding from the Gates Foundation to accelerate the expansion of a new AI-enabled obstetric application suite using the Philips Lumify Handheld Ultrasound device. AI can support frontline health professionals in detecting key antenatal parameters used to identify higher-risk pregnancies and enabling them to recommend the right care pathway.

Once available, the Philips-AI-enabled solution is designed to support midwives and nurses in acquiring maternal and fetal parameters. The current prototype identifies key parameters, such as gestational age and amniotic fluid pocket size, which help in the assessment of the pregnancy and the health of both mom and baby.

