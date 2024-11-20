Philips and Edith Cowan University Australia Collaborate to Equip the Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals to leverage new technologies

Both organizations intend to jointly drive a robust curriculum to equip healthcare professionals with skills for Ultrasound Point of Care through a range of innovative and practical courses and workshops. As healthcare systems in APAC move towards the increased application of these technologies to optimize care access and patient flow, the partnership aims to bridge the knowledge gap through training and teaching. Philips will contribute to better healthcare for more people by leveraging its latest health technologies and expertise to collaborate with academics and provide higher-quality education.

Key collaborative objectives between ECU and Philips in this partnership are as follows:

• Develop a robust and comprehensive curriculum for ultrasound Courses will cover both theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills using Philips ultrasound devices in a series of short courses such as improving vascular access and fistula cannulation during dialysis and FAST exams for emergency physicians and obstetric ultrasound for midwives or general practitioners. Under Cardiovascular ultrasound short courses, sonographers will also be exposed to 3D advanced quantification and image quality optimization, while cardiologists can learn echocardiography in structural heart disease. Additional General Imaging short courses will be developed, covering advanced liver imaging, advanced pelvic, Musculoskeletal, and pediatric scanning.

• Promoting continuous professional development As part of the second phase of the collaboration, plans are to extend these courses to larger markets in APAC, Philips channel partners, and clinical applications teams beginning in Australia.

• Facilitation of expert-led training Experts from Philips will lead workshops and training sessions, with the possibility of access to the Medical Sonography Simulation Lab teaching and learning space at the Joondalup Campus by Philips for internal new staff and channel partner onboarding and training.

The partnership will open opportunities for sharing resources and expertise and continuous engagement on course structure, faculty engagement, and student enrollment.

“At Edith Cowan University, we are dedicated to providing innovative and practical courses to build the next generation of healthcare professionals that are confident in working in the complex landscape of healthcare today. The partnership with Philips reflects the high quality and relevant curriculum that evolves as technology does,” said Moira Sim, Professor and Executive Dean of the School of Medical and Health Sciences at Edith Cowan University.

