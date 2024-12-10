Philips’ AI Innovations at RSNA 2024: Delivering better care for more people

Radiologists globally face surging demand for imaging studies, driven by a 40% increase in complex disease cases in cardiology and neurology and a 60% rise in imaging data [1]. Simultaneously, the sector grapples with workforce shortages and escalating financial pressures, as highlighted in the Philips Future Health Index 2024 Report, which found 99% of radiology leaders struggling with staffing and nearly half reporting burnout symptoms. Similarly in APAC, about 3 out of 4 healthcare leaders (71%) are concerned about staff shortages resulting in delays in care for patients [2].



Philips’ AI-powered solutions address these challenges head-on. By combining advanced imaging systems with cloud-based informatics, Philips enables seamless integration across workflows, enhancing efficiency and providing radiologists with actionable insights. Customers in APAC are particularly optimistic, viewing these innovations as essential for meeting regional healthcare demands while optimizing resource utilization.



Healthcare leaders in APAC are embracing Philips' AI advancements with enthusiasm, recognizing their potential to revolutionize imaging and diagnostics across the region. The scalability and adaptability of these solutions align perfectly with APAC's varied healthcare landscapes, from metropolitan hospitals to rural clinics. “As patient volumes grow and disease complexity intensifies, Philips’ innovations offer a pathway to enhanced efficiency, better care delivery, and improved patient outcomes,” highlighted Mark Burby, Vice President, Health Systems, Philips APAC. “There was strong traction with customers on our long-term strategy and commitment to innovation and partnership across Asia Pacific.”

