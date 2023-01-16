10 healthcare technology trends for 2023

4. Vendor-neutral and interoperable informatics solutions



As healthcare becomes increasingly connected, different systems and devices need to be able to ‘speak’ to each other to create seamless experiences for patients and healthcare professionals. Hospitals typically procure equipment and devices from many different vendors, which has often resulted in fragmented digital infrastructure – and as a result, fragmented healthcare experiences. To help overcome this fragmentation, we expect to see increased adoption of vendor-neutral and interoperable informatics solutions in 2023 and beyond.



For example, what makes the concept of a centralized radiology operations command center so powerful is not only that it can distribute expertise across sites (see trend #3), but also that it can connect to imaging equipment from multiple vendors. That means radiology departments can orchestrate and standardize imaging operations across sites, irrespective of the brand and type of equipment that has been installed. Similarly, vendor-neutral real-time data analytics and radiology workflow solutions can help improve operational performance and reduce costs in radiology departments, while supporting continuous optimization.



As another example, in acute and post-acute care, vendor-neutral medical device integration platforms can aggregate and analyze data from a network of connected devices to generate actionable insights and alerts that support patient care management. The better such platforms are able to integrate into hospitals’ existing EMR systems and clinical communication and collaboration tools, the more value they offer to care teams – giving them a more holistic picture of each patient’s health condition. When data flows more easily between interoperable systems and devices, care teams also gain back time that they would otherwise have to spend on retrieving patient information across sites and departments.