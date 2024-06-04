CT imaging driving patient care and radiology efficiency in ASEAN

Health systems in ASEAN are tackling a host of challenges characterized by a triple-threat of aging populations, growing non-communicable diseases and healthcare workforce shortages and burn out. Imaging technologies such as computed tomography (CT) is critical to early disease diagnosis, which allows for timely access to quality care, reducing cost of care in the long run. Access to these technologies is key in enabling the shift towards value-based care, enhancing patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness. CT imaging technology is fast advancing, with shorter time taken to complete a scan, better image resolution, reduction of radiation doses and advanced techniques for specific examinations. Artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies will continue advancing CT innovation, delivering next level of diagnostic confidence and advanced workflow, improving outcomes, consistency and productivity. For example, first-time right imaging enabled by spectral-detector CT systems has been shown to reduce the human and financial costs of missed and delayed diagnoses. AI is enabling new clinical capabilities and more workflow advances in CT to tackle more complex imaging needs. Today, newer AI-enabled CT systems can triage patients presenting with chest pain with undiagnosed coronary artery disease to free them from unnecessary invasive procedures. Advanced technologies are also enhancing productivity of high-throughput, short-staffed radiology departments with newer systems featuring virtual tools to facilitate remote collaboration and education, overcoming challenges related to increased patient caseloads, complex cases and staff shortages. Lifetime value and sustainability factors are employed in the design of CT systems to lower energy consumption and promote circularity. Reliable services, upgrades and clinical offerings can be applied to extend the life-time value and uptime and future readiness of the system.

