Seven key success factors for digital transformation in healthcare

1. Designing digital health solutions for better human experiences





At its heart, digital transformation in healthcare is really about people, not technology. With digital health solutions, we can take the friction out of care experiences. That means healthcare professionals get to focus on what they do best, without getting bogged down in complexity and inefficiencies that are contributing to alarming rates of burnout. And it means consumers and patients get to take an active role in their health and wellbeing, with easy to use and intuitive tools that help them stay healthy and prevent disease to take the pressure off healthcare systems.



But as we know from the early days of electronic medical records, digital technology can also become a source of frustration if detracts from the patient-provider relationship. As one doctor lamented in the Scientific American: “we physicians entered the profession to connect with and help patients – not to stare at a screen.” [2] Similarly, patients may be reluctant to adopt digital health technology if it creates more hassle than convenience. Or their interest in using the technology may wane over time if it doesn’t add enough value, as we have seen with some first-generation fitness and health tracking wearables [3].



To ensure that digital transformation in healthcare is embraced by patients and healthcare professionals alike, it needs to be rooted in human-centered design. Co-creation sessions with patients and healthcare professionals can help to uncover their needs and pain points, and tools such as experience flows can help to understand the practical and emotional context in which digital technology is used. Equipped with such insights, we can develop solutions that truly improves people’s lives – whether it is through augmenting the skills of physicians to help them manage ever-increasing workloads, or by empowering patients and care providers to better manage chronic disease at home.