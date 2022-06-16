Podcast: Focus on what matters: patient centred care through digital transformation 

มิ.ย. 16, 2565 - Reading time 7-9 minutes
Healthcare Redefined is a new podcast series commissioned by Philips through the Economist Impact. The program explores the vital issues driving digital change and innovation in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific region. From leveraging digital health technologies and adopting new models of care, to addressing challenges related to workforce shortages and the impact of the climate crisis; the series will explore the opportunities driven by digital transformation to redefine the future of healthcare delivery in the Asia Pacific region, while building sustainable and resilient health systems. Learn from the diverse perspectives of regional healthcare leaders, policy makers, and tech players, as they share their insights on the decisive factors redefining the landscape.
The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically shifted the world towards digital transformation, opening up new possibilities for patient-centred care. These technological developments have galvanized the healthcare industry into thinking more deeply about what it truly means to be patient centric. E-health services can provide patient-centred care by improving the quality of care according to individual needs, preferences and values. So how are healthcare providers in the Asia-Pacific region acting on these new opportunities, and what challenges lie ahead? To examine these challenges and opportunities, host Elizabeth Sukkar, Senior Research Manager for Global Health Policy and Insights at the Economist Impact, is joined by:
The first episode in the series examines how health systems in the Asia pacific are driving digital transformation to ensure patient-centred care is at the heart of healthcare services.
Digital health has really opened up many possibilities. But if it’s not approached, designed and executed with the needs of patients and their family caregivers in mind, it is not going to fulfill its promise.”
Ai Ling Sim-Devadas
We have to have a better view of patient-clinician partnerships, so that patients are empowered and have a voice.”
Professor Jeffrey Braithwaite
