Podcast: Focus on what matters: patient centred care through digital transformation 

Focus on what matters: patient centred care through digital transformation





The first episode in the series examines how health systems in the Asia pacific are driving digital transformation to ensure patient-centred care is at the heart of healthcare services. The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically shifted the world towards digital transformation, opening up new possibilities for patient-centred care. These technological developments have galvanized the healthcare industry into thinking more deeply about what it truly means to be patient centric. E-health services can provide patient-centred care by improving the quality of care according to individual needs, preferences and values. So how are healthcare providers in the Asia-Pacific region acting on these new opportunities, and what challenges lie ahead? To examine these challenges and opportunities, host Elizabeth Sukkar, Senior Research Manager for Global Health Policy and Insights at the Economist Impact, is joined by: Professor Jeffrey Braithwaite, Founding Director of the Australian Institute of Health Innovation and Director of the Centre for Healthcare Resilience and Implementation Science and Professor of Health Systems Research at Macquarie University

Dr. Loke Wai Chiong, Head of Integrated Health Promotion and Clinical Director of Programmes at the Ministry of Health Office for Healthcare Transformation in Singapore

Ai Ling Sim-Devadas, founding co-chair of the SingHealth Patient Advocacy Network