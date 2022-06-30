



Healthcare Redefined Podcast Series



The second episode of Healthcare Redefined explores the potential of AI and predictive analytics in healthcare systems of the Asia-Pacific region.



Healthcare bodies across the world are starting to use AI and predictive analytics to process big data in the hopes of improving services, patient outcomes, and reducing staff workload. Some of these innovative applications include predicting cancer at an early stage to increase survival, predicting heart disease, and identifying which ICU patient is at risk of further deterioration.



The opportunities for artificial intelligence in healthcare lie in its potential to help translate large amounts of data into actionable insights. These insights can empower clinicians, hospital administrators, patients and health consumers to achieve better health outcomes at a lower cost of care.



These applications are ever-growing as data and computation abilities improve, but how ready is the Asia-pacific region for this technology?

