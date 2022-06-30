มิ.ย. 30, 2565 - Reading time 7-9 minutes
Healthcare Redefined Podcast Series
The second episode of Healthcare Redefined explores the potential of AI and predictive analytics in healthcare systems of the Asia-Pacific region.
Healthcare bodies across the world are starting to use AI and predictive analytics to process big data in the hopes of improving services, patient outcomes, and reducing staff workload. Some of these innovative applications include predicting cancer at an early stage to increase survival, predicting heart disease, and identifying which ICU patient is at risk of further deterioration.
The opportunities for artificial intelligence in healthcare lie in its potential to help translate large amounts of data into actionable insights. These insights can empower clinicians, hospital administrators, patients and health consumers to achieve better health outcomes at a lower cost of care.
These applications are ever-growing as data and computation abilities improve, but how ready is the Asia-pacific region for this technology?
To shed light on this, Rob Cook, Clinical Director at Economist Impact, is joined by:
AI is usually thrown around as a sort of silver bullet, that is going to have the answer for everything. But of course it's just a tool like all the mathematical models we've used in the past. The only difference really is that it can look at more data and have a different angle to these predictive elements”
Dr Denis Bauer
Bioinformatics Team Leader at Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Associate Professor Macquarie University’s Department of Biomedical Science
I think governments around the world especially in societies where there is a high percentage of ageing patients, they especially have to invest in AI and i'm afraid that his cant be just a purely private initiative”
Dr Kee Yuan Ngiam
Ngiam, Group Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chief Medical Information Officer at the National University of Health systems in Singapore
Healthcare Redefined is a new podcast series commissioned by Philips through the Economist Impact. The program explores the vital issues driving digital change and innovation in the healthcare sector in the Asia-Pacific region.
From leveraging digital health technologies and adopting new models of care, to addressing challenges related to workforce shortages and the impact of the climate crisis; the series will explore the opportunities driven by digital transformation to redefine the future of healthcare delivery in the Asia-Pacific region, while building sustainable and resilient health systems.
Subscribe to the series and learn from the diverse perspectives of regional healthcare leaders, policy makers, and tech players, as they share their insights on the decisive factors redefining the landscape.
