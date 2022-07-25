Three ways digital transformation is accelerating the shift to preventive care

Digital patient engagement methods such as health-tracking apps and patient portals empower people to take a more active role in managing their health and wellbeing. They also help patients to maximize treatment compliance for existing conditions, and start dialogues with their care teams, for faster reporting of symptoms and greater access to information and advice. For example, pre-surgery health coaching apps help patients get in optimal condition before having elective surgery, so they can maximize the chances of shorter hospital stays while minimizing the chances of readmission. Collaborative patient-provider platforms are helping hospitals reduce the need for physical consultations – by as many as three per patient per year. And in oral health, electric toothbrushes coupled with health-coaching apps are helping both adults and children to monitor their brushing habits, learn more about the link between oral and systemic health, and stay engaged in developing healthy habits for life.

