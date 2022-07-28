The right care at the right time: getting serious about virtual healthcare

ก.ค. 28, 2565 - Reading time 4-6 minutes
The COVID-19 pandemic has in many ways accelerated and normalised the adoption of telehealth and virtual care solutions. Usage for both consumers and physicians in the Asia Pacific region are nearly double what they were before the pandemic (1). While not an entirely new concept in healthcare delivery, it has proven to be a safe and effective means of maintaining continuity of care throughout the crisis.
This episode of Healthcare Redefined explores what virtual and remote care mean in the Asia Pacific region and what challenges lie ahead if hospitals and healthcare systems are to permanently embed this new model of care.
Are we moving towards a hybrid model, where rather than replacing in person care, virtual care will extend access to patients and provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place? To answer this question and more, Dr. Rob Cook, Clinical Director of Health Policy and Insights at the Economist Impact is joined by: With many examples of successful adoption of virtual and remote care models, Dr. Louise Schaper believes health systems currently possess all the necessary tools to deliver access to care beyond hospital walls.
the COVID pandemic really showed that when motivated by the right reasons, which is improved patient care, clinicians will shift and pivot on a dime. And they'll be very creative and innovative, to work out ways that they can provide high quality care.”
Dr Louise Schaper
CEO of the Australasian Institute of Digital Health
Benedict Tan, Group Chief Information Officer for Singapore Health Services believes the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in ensuring patients became more open and willing to engage with the remote delivery of services, with the onus on healthcare leaders to deliver an ideal experience that ensures ongoing patient engagement.
A key consideration for healthcare leaders as they look to embed virtual and remote care moving forward is ensuring these models remain patient-centric, according to Dr Ben Widaja, to ensure a sense of personalisation accompanies care experiences.
A key challenge for both practitioners and our technology partners will be ensuring virtual care feels personalised and remains patient-centric.’
Dr Ben Widjaja
President Director, Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri
Healthcare Redefined is a new podcast series commissioned by Philips through the Economist Impact. The program explores the vital issues driving digital change and innovation in the healthcare sector in the Asia-Pacific region.
From leveraging digital health technologies and adopting new models of care, to addressing challenges related to workforce shortages and the impact of the climate crisis; the series will explore the opportunities driven by digital transformation to redefine the future of healthcare delivery in the Asia-Pacific region, while building sustainable and resilient health systems.
