The right care at the right time: getting serious about virtual healthcare

Healthcare Redefined podcast series





The COVID-19 pandemic has in many ways accelerated and normalised the adoption of telehealth and virtual care solutions. Usage for both consumers and physicians in the Asia Pacific region are nearly double what they were before the pandemic (1). While not an entirely new concept in healthcare delivery, it has proven to be a safe and effective means of maintaining continuity of care throughout the crisis.

This episode of Healthcare Redefined explores what virtual and remote care mean in the Asia Pacific region and what challenges lie ahead if hospitals and healthcare systems are to permanently embed this new model of care.