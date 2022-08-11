Knowledge boost: Rewiring the healthcare workforce



As demand for health care continues to increase, healthcare providers are facing increasing staff shortages in many parts of the world, including the Asia Pacific region. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2035 there will be a global deficit of 12.9 million skilled healthcare professionals (1).



Significant progress has been made in health workforce density over the last 20 years in the Asia Pacific region which has had a positive effect on health outcomes and services in many countries. However, few countries are still yet to reach the WHO threshold of 44.5 skilled health workers per 10,000 population (2). Increased adoption of digital technologies has the potential to significantly relieve strain on the healthcare workforce by streamlining services, increasing efficiency, and strengthening primary healthcare.



This episode of Healthcare Redefined will explore the extent to which workforce shortages are impacting the Asia Pacific region, what factors are driving this and how healthcare systems can adapt to increase health workforce numbers, and crucially how this workforce is being upskilled digitally to improve outcomes.

