What works in healthcare? Value, Value, Value

Adopting a value-based model of care delivery has the capacity to transform healthcare in the Asia-Pacific region, supporting the industry’s focus on delivering better patient outcomes and experiences. Digital health modalities and big data can facilitate this shift from volume-based models to outcome-based solutions. However, before this model can become mainstream, strategies must be implemented to address the barriers hindering wider adoption.

Healthcare leaders are urgently seeking strategies and solutions to rebalance the status quo. Day-by-day, the healthcare community is collaborating to transition away from siloed and wasteful care delivery to more patient-centric and productive healthcare.

In contrast to traditional fee-for-service (FFS) systems, value-based care aims to pay for value rather than volume, by incentivizing providers and other stakeholders to improve access to care and health outcomes, while reducing the cost of care.

It focuses on what patients value and allocates resources according to the health outcomes delivered by the system. When put into practice, care quality will improve and cost will be contained. This is achieved by attaching payment to patient and population outcomes instead of paying per delivered care quantity, such as the number of procedures, outpatient visits and hospital admissions, regardless of the quality of these services.

There is still a huge amount of work to be done to bring seamless digital solutions and value-based care to reality.

Value-based programs are being introduced incrementally, but the overall pace of adoption is slower than previously expected. The main obstacles in the transformation towards value-based care: how traditional health systems are organized, financed and regulated today, and how financial and non-financial incentives are structured.

