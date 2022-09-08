What works in healthcare? Value, Value, Value

ก.ย. 08, 2565 - Reading time 4-6 minutes
One thing all healthcare stakeholders agree on is that our global health systems are near breaking point. The aging population and increasing incidence of chronic disease, in combination with innovative technologies and new powerful drugs, have led to an unsustainable cost explosion in healthcare, and it is not surprising that the pressure is mounting.
In this episode of Healthcare Redefined, experts from across Asia-Pacific discuss the region’s readiness to adopt value-based care models, the role digital transformation and data analytics will play, and the challenges that must be addressed.
This episode features:
Today’s healthcare delivery is suffering from fragmentation, high levels of clinical waste and unexplained variance in treatment rates, costs and outcomes. Adding to the challenge are worryingly high staff burnout rates, administrative complexity and overburdened as well as under-resourced hospitals.
Another complicating factor: our healthcare systems tend to place their focus on acute and emergency episodes. Although studies have shown that prevention is more effective and least costly than treatment, there are limited financial incentives for longitudinal chronic disease management and population health. Add access constraints and unhealthy lifestyles in developing and industrialized countries to this mix, and it is clear that healthcare delivery and financing need to change.
If you look at most of the universal healthcare schemes, they’re almost universally approached to focus on acute care, hospital based care, tertiary care. I think historically, that’s because primary care was a very difficult space for fraud detection and management, and as a result, it made sense to really focus the modest resources of the region on hospital based care.”
Dr Snehal Patel
Co-Founder and Director of MyDoc
Adopting a value-based model of care delivery has the capacity to transform healthcare in the Asia-Pacific region, supporting the industry’s focus on delivering better patient outcomes and experiences. Digital health modalities and big data can facilitate this shift from volume-based models to outcome-based solutions. However, before this model can become mainstream, strategies must be implemented to address the barriers hindering wider adoption.
Healthcare leaders are urgently seeking strategies and solutions to rebalance the status quo. Day-by-day, the healthcare community is collaborating to transition away from siloed and wasteful care delivery to more patient-centric and productive healthcare.
In contrast to traditional fee-for-service (FFS) systems, value-based care aims to pay for value rather than volume, by incentivizing providers and other stakeholders to improve access to care and health outcomes, while reducing the cost of care.
It focuses on what patients value and allocates resources according to the health outcomes delivered by the system. When put into practice, care quality will improve and cost will be contained. This is achieved by attaching payment to patient and population outcomes instead of paying per delivered care quantity, such as the number of procedures, outpatient visits and hospital admissions, regardless of the quality of these services.
There is still a huge amount of work to be done to bring seamless digital solutions and value-based care to reality.
Value-based programs are being introduced incrementally, but the overall pace of adoption is slower than previously expected. The main obstacles in the transformation towards value-based care: how traditional health systems are organized, financed and regulated today, and how financial and non-financial incentives are structured.
In order for us to drive the system towards value-based healthcare, we need to look at the components that are pain points and really incentivise each of the stakeholders to see that this is of value to them as well and not just to the system.”
Dr Kyung Woo Park
President of Seoul National University Hospital Healthcare System Gangnam Center, South Korea
The widespread adoption of value-based care requires openness, trust and strong collaboration and partnerships between all healthcare stakeholders. Technology and IT deployments, legal and regulatory frameworks, clinical skills, training and payment reform must each be managed in a comprehensive and progressive approach to healthcare reform.
Healthcare Redefined is a series commissioned by Philips through the Economist Impact. The program explores the vital issues driving digital change and innovation in the healthcare sector in the Asia-Pacific region.
From leveraging digital health technologies and adopting new models of care, to addressing challenges related to workforce shortages and the impact of the climate crisis; the series will explore the opportunities driven by digital transformation to redefine the future of healthcare delivery in the Asia-Pacific region, while building sustainable and resilient health systems.
Subscribe to the series and learn from the diverse perspectives of regional healthcare leaders, policy makers, and tech players, as they share their insights on the decisive factors redefining the landscape.
