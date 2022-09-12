Driving energy efficiency to tackle climate change

“Houston, we have a problem.” These famous words, spoken by Jim Lovell, commander of NASA’s Apollo 13 mission to the moon, must go down as one of the greatest understatements in history. They also stand as an example of humankind’s ability to keep a cool head in the face of adversity – to keep thinking and

solve the problem

. Qualities we will need as we seek to innovate our way out of the global challenges facing us today.