The digital innovation wave is coming to the Asia Pacific Region

Delivering the digital

Countries in Asia Pacific have some of the lowest densities of skilled health professionals in the world, with an average of 1.5 per 1,000 population across the region compared to the OECD average of 3.4.[7] And not only is the workforce shrinking due to an ageing population, low fertility rates and migration of health professionals from low- to high-income countries [8], it also needs to adapt to new digital technology and better understanding of data in day-to-day work. Technology has also been identified as potentially addressing the lack of skilled health professionals [9], but at the same time there is growing evidence of digital literacy and skills shortages among this group[10] - a classic chicken and egg scenario.

It is crucial therefore to find new ways to support healthcare workers. One option could be to view the workforce in broader terms, and include those who can support digital literacy. “Health professionals already have an incredible knowledge and skill base that we need to make sure we don't lose,” says Kylie Woolcock, Acting Chief Executive of the Australian Healthcare and Hospitals Association. “And so sometimes it may be about having another workforce that sits around them and supports them to use these technologies. Some of them will need to sit within our clinical workforce but I think there is a lot of potential for other roles that can support our [healthcare professionals] to do what they do best.”

But digital literacy is not the only focus. Kwang Cheak Tan, CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) in Singapore thinks that technology should be leveraged to improve the quality of care and productivity, and also to support the transformation of the models of care going forwards. “At the organisational level, I think it's important to support our partners and our service provider to recognise the potential of digitalization and how this can be incorporated as part of their overall business strategy in delivering healthcare and social care services. And that requires not just understanding the digital technology, but also how it can be incorporated into processes and care models, and how it can be optimised going forwards.”

