No planet, no patient: healthcare going green

Healthcare Redefined Series



The connection between the environment and human health is inextricably linked and the urgent demand to address the climate crisis is being echoed by healthcare leaders across the Asia Pacific region who not only recognize the impact on healthcare delivery, but also the sector’s contribution to the crisis. Almost 1 in 4 (25%) of healthcare leaders surveyed in the 2022 Future Health Index say they are currently prioritizing sustainability initiatives in their hospital or healthcare facility. Governments, industry leaders and organisations must collectively work together to drive efforts that reduce the sector’s environmental impact. The final episode of this series will explore what is driving emissions in the Asia Pacific region’s healthcare sector, to what extent greenhouse gas reporting is taking place, and what mitigation and adaptation efforts need to be taken. Should they be focusing on renewables in heating their building or buying medical goods from sustainable suppliers? And how should digitally-enabled models of care, such as virtual care, be utilised in this new order? What can we learn from efforts and progress so far; what are the gaps, opportunities and challenges?